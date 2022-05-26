Terra infirma and the ‘wildcat’ stablecoins of our cryptosphere

What we are talking about are stablecoins or crypto tokens designed to stay at a fixed value even if the price of an underlying currency (say Ethereum) changes. As the Ethereum website describes them, stablecoins are basically IOUs for a traditional fiat currency like the US dollar. So, a stablecoin such as USDC or Tether is collateralized against US dollars and its value pegged at $1 for each stablecoin. Cryptographically secured, they were created to serve as a centralized safe haven in the midst of extreme crypto volatility. Their most crucial role, though, is as intermediaries between fiat currencies and cryptos. If you have dabbled in trading crypto, you would know that it is very clunky to use fiat currency all the time; by the time the slow settlement happens, prices can change multiple times. Thus, stablecoins act as intermediate currencies that grease the wheels of crypto exchanges. Some stablecoins have found some interesting off-chain uses. In December, the opposition ‘government’ of Myanmar recognized Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin, as an official currency.