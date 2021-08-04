India wants to get on the electric vehicle bandwagon, and is introducing China-style policies to pursue its green ambitions. But there’s a wrinkle: its age-old, protectionist instincts, which have kept out international auto companies for decades. Last month, Elon Musk bemoaned India’s restrictive policies, tweeting that while Tesla wanted to make cars there, “import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country." Clean energy vehicles were “treated the same as diesel or petrol" ones, he added. Hyundai Motor Company echoed Musk’s complaint, noting that cutting duties on imports of electric vehicles would help “reach some economy of scale in this very price competitive segment."

While Musk tweeted he is “hopeful" of some temporary tariff relief, he’s right: India’s protectionist approach continues to be a huge deterrent for foreign companies. Unlike many other parts of the world, where governments are embracing EV policies to meet emissions goals, India’s Narendra Modi administration has had a single-minded focus on its Make in India campaign for domestic industrial manufacturing.

Foreign carmakers eager for a shot at a big market are effectively forced to pay the price—or sit it out. Duties on importing a kit of unassembled parts containing an engine and gearbox are around 15%. That compares with 100% for importing a fully built car with a price tag of more than $40,000, 60% for cheaper four-wheeled vehicles.

But making a car isn’t just about having the parts—the precision and quality of manufacturing is critical, too. No one knows this better than Musk, who went through his own “production hell" to make 5,000 Model 3 sedans at Tesla’s Fremont factory in California. Yet India hasn’t built up the necessary capacity to pull off large-scale output. As a result, the country has failed to become a big exporter of cars , even though it has the potential. Most foreign manufacturers have struggled to gain a foothold because of punitive requirements to use local content, which translates into big investments with relatively little return.

The Modi government is talking a big game about decarbonizing transport and electrification, while pursuing even larger Make in India ambitions. Under the latest plan, the list of rules and incentives to boost production across the supply chain is long. Subsidies have been introduced to spur demand, for example, by putting charging infrastructure in place. The government has targeted 30% EV penetration by 2030, up from under 10% currently. Individual states have their own green policies and aims.

That may seem like a decent commitment, but it does little to encourage Indian consumers to drive these vehicles or auto makers to make them. As average household incomes are low, the overall market is dominated by more affordable scooters and motorbikes. Most conventional models cost somewhere between ₹40,000 and more than ₹2 lakh. Electric versions, of which a dozen or so models are available, start at ₹1 lakh. Allowing imports with lower tariffs from China—a big two-wheeler market—would give consumers choice, help raise competition and eventually lower prices.

If India wants to implement a China-style, top-down industrial policy, it has its work cut out. Opening up to foreign manufacturers would be a start, but it must learn to be nimble. Tesla’s sales in China started to comprise a big portion of revenue as early as 2017, before it began production there. While that was partly thanks to relatively low import tax rates of 25% at the time, it also reflected Beijing’s desire to create a market for EVs. The government’s stance helped electric cars gain traction, boosting the entire supply chain and tipping off a self-fulfilling cycle of hype. When it was time to let foreign carmakers in, Beijing had its own budding EV champions. Now Tesla is exporting cars from its Shanghai factory to Europe.

As China knows, building a large auto industry isn’t the same as creating a high-quality, domestic one. Chinese planners’ years-long quest to produce the world’s best cars was hampered by unfocused subsidies and plans. With EVs, however, Beijing’s policies have evolved year after year, targeting separate parts of the value chain.

That’s precisely what India needs now—its own holistic model that touches on auto parts, infrastructure and consumer incentives for electrics and hybrids. This could include manufacturing batteries for smaller vehicles, building more swapping stations to address drivers’ anxiety about how far they can drive, or bigger and broader subsidies for car buyers in a very price-sensitive market. Battery recycling, too, could help lower prices and improve longevity.

Old policies have not worked, so India must come up with new ones that are suited for the tough terrain. If foreign companies can smoothen the way, that’s a helping hand worth grabbing.

Anjani Trivedi is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering industrial companies in Asia.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.