Tesla may have to hold its big hoard of Bitcoin for decades

There have been problems in the past with Chinese renewable power being curtailed because of a lack of grid capacity. In that circumstance, it’s possible Bitcoin could have used power which would otherwise have gone to waste—but the billions spent building out the high-voltage transmission network mean that curtailment has almost vanished as an issue of late. There’s no shortage now of electricity being transported where it’s needed. Long-distance transmission of electricity has increased by about 44% over the past three years to 613 TWh in 2020—roughly eight times what Bitcoin rigs consumed worldwide. Within provinces, 1,536 TWh moved along the same power lines.