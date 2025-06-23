Testimony to the enduring spirit of Indian democracy
The Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi in 1976 led to widespread detentions. While initially seen as a period of order, it was marked by oppression and violence, culminating in Indira's loss in the 1977 elections and a resilience in India's democratic spirit.
On a summer evening in 1976, a group of people were enjoying a friendly chat at the bungalow of a prominent figure in Mainpuri city, when a frail man approached the host and prostrated at his feet. The man, a washerman from a village nearby, had a harrowing tale to tell.