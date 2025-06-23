Testimony to the enduring spirit of Indian democracy

Pupul Jayakar, Indira’s friend, later wrote in her book how even Indira was disturbed by these aberrations. She sought counsel from the philosopher Jiddu Krishnamurti, and it was only after this spiritual reflection that she decided to lift the Emergency and call for elections. The Congress lost the general elections in 1977, and the Janata Party came to power. How Indira later returned to power is another story for another day, but 50 years on, while there is regret in remembering those days, there is also immense pride that despite such a tremendous stumble, we Indians stood up, brushed the dirt and went on to not only preserve our democracy but also to achieve new milestones of development over the following decades.