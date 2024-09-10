Thank digital tools for small businesses going formal on their own
Summary
- We need to lower barriers, align benefits and offer tax gains so that businesses are incentivized to go formal. Ultimately, however, it will be for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to realize the benefits of doing so.
Despite all that has been said about the success of India’s digital transformation, questions are still being asked as to whether the digital public infrastructure (DPI) we are so proud of actually reaches those who really need it. And, if it does, whether the intended beneficiaries are actually using it.