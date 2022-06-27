That 70s’ feeling is making its way back in America right now

The 1990s are having a moment in consumer culture. But with the world in the grip of rampant inflation, and Britain enduring a summer of discontent, it feels like we’re living in a 1970s economy. Nineties nostalgia has been building. Bold logos, which disappeared after the financial crisis, have made a splashy comeback. Burberry has even revived its trademark black, white, tan and red check, a rehabilitation for the plaid worn by Oasis’s Liam Gallagher in the 1995 music video for Wonderwall. Y2K, inspired by the outfits of the mid-90s to early 2000s, is now a fashion category in its own right. But lately, the clamour for all things 90s, particularly the earlier years, has intensified.

