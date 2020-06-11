Opinion | That joyride at the vanity fair has screeched to a halt

I put my firm thumb imprint on a mani-pedi set I’d picked up abroad with a view to gifting it to someone who’s always complaining of not being able to eke out time for a salon session. It works like magic, real easy, and it’s good to use for at least a year. Sorry pal, better luck next time, I messaged her. And to myself I said, “What was I thinking? This is so much more stress-free! From now on, DIY mani-pedis will be my new normal."