The 2020s will see India face its hardest challenge of public debt

It is quite likely that public debt will remain high even as the annual fiscal numbers improve in tandem with an economic recovery. The interest costs of higher public debt will weigh on government finances. The 15th Finance Commission has said in its report that the consolidated public debt/GDP ratio of both the Union government and states is likely to be 85.7% at the end of 2025-26, marginally down from the current 89.8%. This is the highest in several decades, and around 25 percentage points higher than the target set for 2023 by the committee reviewing the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) framework. India is thus in unchartered fiscal waters.