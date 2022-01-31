The 2022 assembly polls are here to change direction

In the campaign trail, she visited a Dalit household, where the head of the family was a good poet. He was impressed by the candidate’s conduct, and began attending the party’s events where he would recite poetry, and his melodious voice would attract crowds. The poems essentially praised the Congress and its candidate, and they started troubling the local casteist musclemen. The candidate didn’t , but the party managed to save its deposit for the first time. One evening, the poet, accompanied by his wife and children, arrived at the woman leader’s house seeking shelter. He was bleeding and frightened. The musclemen had thrashed the poet badly, and had threatened to kill him. A striking aspect of the polling was that Dalit voters could not cast their votes in almost half of the polling booths. The poet was beaten up as a warning against Dalits trying to cast their vote in future. However, no one knew that change was around the corner.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}