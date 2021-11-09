The 6 trillion hole in India’s pledge to revise its energy mix

But that’s easier said than done. During last year’s covid lockdown, the government provided $17 billion in emergency liquidity support to discoms to prevent them from defaulting. Since New Delhi was loath to ratchet up public debt, it relied on a couple of public-sector financiers to do the job. They borrowed and funnelled the money to the utilities to pay suppliers—including the state-owned NTPC Ltd, India’s top power producer. However, the catch was that state governments had to guarantee the concessional loans taken by their discoms. According to ICRA Ltd, the Indian affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service, seven states extended almost $14 billion in such guarantees. Technically, these are contingent liabilities, though in practice they’re proving to be very real. Recently, when power distributors in three states couldn’t pay their arrears to NTPC, the Reserve Bank of India intervened and deducted money from their governments’ accounts at RBI.