The Achilles’ heel of AI might be its big carbon footprint

Neuromorphic Computing is an emerging field in technology that understands the actual processes of our brain and uses this knowledge to make computers ‘think’ and process inputs more like human minds do. For example, our brain executes its multi-pronged activities by using just 20 watts of energy. On the other hand, a supercomputer that is not as versatile as a human brain consumes more than 5 megawatts, which is 250,000 times more power than our brain does. Many challenges that AI is attempting to solve today have already been solved by our minds over 300-plus millennia of human evolution. Our brain is an excellent example of few-shot learning, even from very small datasets. By understanding brain functions, AI can use that knowledge as an inspiration or as validation. AI need not reinvent the wheel.