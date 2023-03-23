The Adani affair revealed gaping holes in governance4 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:11 PM IST
Questions of board oversight and audit integrity brought up by the Adani episode suggest a potential failure of corporate governance that may call for a relook at India’s framework.
Corporate governance scandals follow a distinct pattern worldwide. We assume regulators, auditors and stock exchanges are doing their jobs in preventing fraud and malfeasance. Then a major scam happens, like at Enron, Volkswagen, Theranos, etc. Everyone proposes governance reforms and we think the problem is solved… until the next scandal hits.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×