The Adani affair revealed gaping holes in governance

The recent Adani scandal again highlights our need for better regulations and effective corporate governance. In 2020, much before Hindenburg’s report, allegations had arisen that the group was involved in fraud, money laundering and environmental destruction. The group was accused of concealing losses in subsidiaries, inflating profits and using complex offshore structures to avoid taxes. Over-invoiced imports to siphon money abroad was another charge. As proper oversight could have flagged such issues in time, this fiasco raises questions of corporate governance in India. The term refers to the system of rules, practices and processes by which a company is directed and controlled. It encompasses everything from the oversight role of a board of directors over its management to internal controls, audit practices and risk buffers. The goal of governance is to see that a company operates ethically, transparently and in the best interests of all stakeholders. India’s Companies Act of 2013 sets out a legal framework for it, with guidelines and rules governing various aspects.