The Adani Group ought to get a wider base of equity investors

The coming together of the different pieces in Adani’s sprawling infrastructure jigsaw has mirrored the rise of Narendra Modi, who has been India’s Prime Minister for the last seven years. All that the businessman needs to make his bets pay off is a decade-long dream run in which India goes from lower-middle-income economy to higher-middle-income nation. That jump in per capita income may have been delayed even before covid. Still, when the growth spurt eventually comes, it should trigger a hunger for commodities similar to what China witnessed between 2006 and 2016. By supplying electricity to 1.4 billion Indians when they’re sleeping, providing them with piped gas when they’re sitting down for breakfast, and hosting their data when they’re browsing the net and waiting for a flight to take off from one of his airports, Adani will collect the cash that will justify the estimated $20 billion debt in the group’s listed companies.