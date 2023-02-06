The Adani imbroglio is unlikely to hit systemic stability

Among these arrangements, it’s pertinent to grasp how the project’s revenue is used to repay loans. Principal and interest payments are done as per an agreed amortization schedule prepared on the basis of the financial model. All proceeds of the project are credited to a trust and retention account, a kind of escrow account opened with the lender bank or lead lender in case of consortium finance. The project revenue thus received is disbursed through a ‘waterfall arrangement’, wherein payments are made in an agreed-upon hierarchy. Foremost, operational and management expenses, including statutory dues, are paid. Then, any fees payable to lenders, followed by loan interest, loan repayment and money for the debt-service reserve account. Many such waterfalls also provide for other reserves, like an inverter reserve for solar projects or similar maintenance reserves. After these obligations are met, equity-holders get to reap the fruits of their equity/quasi-equity investment in the form of dividends, coupon payments, etc. This makes the mechanism very effective in securing project finance. Unless there have been major time and cost overruns in the commissioning of a project, the waterfall device holds and its loans are efficiently serviced.