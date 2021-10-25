The ADB’s plan to help phase out coal may not achieve much

The first problem is that coal-fired facilities have a lifespan of more than 30 years. The weighted average age of plants is seven years for Vietnam and 12 for Indonesia and the Philippines, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis. If capacity is added as planned, the figures will all stand below 10 years in 2025. That adds to the impetus for a buyout solution, but makes it far more costly. Worse, there are long-term power-purchase agreements, with opaque guarantees that protect operators’ revenue and make it hard to establish buyout price and incentives. Those would have to be unpicked, but at what price? Will operators end up being compensated for bad fossil fuel bets? And if only the remaining plants are targeted, are they the right plants to make a difference, and isn’t it better to push those out?

