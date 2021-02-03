The adoption of behavioural science by Biden is a good sign

Behavioural science helps explain why. Many people procrastinate and inertia is a powerful force. If people need to stand in line or fill out complicated forms or wait on hold for two hours, they might simply give up. In many cases, the result is serious injustice. The principal victims of sludge often turn out to be poor, sick or female. People of colour and the elderly also tend to suffer disproportionate harm. Consider the challenge in terms of navigability of just scheduling covid vaccine appointments, a challenge that older people find especially difficult to meet.