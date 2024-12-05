The age of AI will yield a new customer who marketers must win over

GenAI is the best thing that could happen to a marketer, but only if she is willing to grasp it and leverage its power to connect with the new customer emerging in this AI era. Marketers have gone through a wrenching change once before, as the internet, social media and search upended their lives and forced a shift from who could produce the best TV ad or choose the best hoarding in town to who could master the arcane world of AdWords and real-time bidding.