The AI robots eyeing our jobs could help laying us off as well
Layoffs aided by artificial intelligence are no longer unthinkable
Layoffs aided by artificial intelligence are no longer unthinkable
For those who take a sadistic pleasure in looking for evidence that we are all creeping closer to a dystopian future where humans are ruled by their robot overlords, consider this possible nightmare scenario: Artificial intelligence (AI) is not only coming for your job, but will have a hand in laying you off, too.