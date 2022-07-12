The AltNews funding case and Razorpay’s data privacy worry4 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2022, 10:36 PM IST
India needs a data protection law to relieve its technology startups
Twitter has taken the Indian government to court over what it views as “arbitrary" and “disproportionate" directions to take down content and block accounts. Last year, Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp began legal proceedings in New Delhi against India’s new internet rules demanding chat traceability. Such an obligation, the service contends, will force it to break its promise of end-to-end encryption, posing risks to users. Beyond those high-profile cases, though, a bigger worry is the deteriorating operational environment for ordinary digital businesses in India. Their rapid growth is routinely applauded, but the minefields they navigate don’t get enough attention.