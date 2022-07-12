The AltNews funding case and Razorpay’s data privacy worry

The website of AltNews states it does not accept overseas payments; besides, the fact checker’s Razorpay gateway only connects to Indian payment instruments such as bank accounts, digital wallets or credit and debit cards. So the police probe, at least based on what the prosecutor has revealed thus far, is about the overseas location of devices used for payment—which doesn’t prove donations from foreigners. Therefore, Razorpay users are quite right to ask why the firm gave AltNews donors’ data to the police, potentially leaving customers vulnerable to harassment for their political views. The answer is simple: Razorpay didn’t have a choice. The police demanded information using its sweeping powers under Section 91 of India’s criminal procedure code. So while the gateway didn’t provide a data dump of everything it had on customers , it had to share the phone numbers, IP addresses and payment instruments used for transactions over a period. Specific demands are impossible for an intermediary to turn down without risking its licence.

