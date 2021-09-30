The amazing ‘Wood Wide Web’ that could inspire deep learning

This was not the general idea until a seminal research paper published by Suzanne Simard in Nature took root in the scientific world. It has been known that threadlike fungi live symbiotically with trees, surrounding and fusing with their roots and helping them extract life-giving phosphorous and nitrogen from the soil, in return for carbon-rich nutrients that trees manufacture using photosynthesis. Simard discovered that this intricate web of fungi connect every tree to every other, irrespective of species. Trees can transport carbon, water, nutrients and even send alarm signals and hormones to one another through these circuits, with the oldest trees donating resources to the youngest. Another piece of research done by professor Tamir Klein quantified this: “In a patch of forest the size of a rugby field, the trees trade around 280 kilograms of carbon every year. That’s around 40% of the carbon in their fine roots, and about 4% of what they produce in total through photosynthesis. Mycorrhizas supplied trees and other plants with up to 40% of the nitrogen they received from the environment and as much as 50% of the water they needed to survive. Below ground, trees traded between 10% and 40% of the carbon stored in their roots."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}