The anatomy of a stock market bubble staring India in the face

The average yearly PE ratio of the Nifty 50 has been largely rising since 2013. This basically means that share prices have risen much faster than company earnings. This is true for other indices as well. Interestingly, the overall net profit of listed companies in India hasn’t grown in many years. Their overall net profit in 2019-20 was lower than in 2007-08. Of course, 2019-20 profits would have been slightly hit by the covid pandemic, but even the overall net profit for 2018-19 was lower than that in 2010-11.