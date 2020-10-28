The anxiety over a possible loss of judicial balance in America

Barrett has the right to those opinions, but she claims to follow the law’s text literally and not guess the intent of legislators. Such an approach freezes laws, setting them in stone, and disregards how society has evolved. The US Supreme Court has given disastrous judgments in the past, as in the Dred Scott case, where its refusal of freedom to a slave acted as one of the final sparks for the 19th century civil war, which in turn led to the end of slavery. American law has also been unfair, as with the so-called three-fifths clause of the US Constitution, which stated that enslaved African-Americans in a state were to be counted as three-fifths the number of Caucasians in that state.