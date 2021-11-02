The appeal of British efforts to keep social media under watch

The bill has its critics, particularly on free speech. It risks forcing Facebook and other social media platforms like Twitter Inc and Alphabet’s YouTube to “over-remove" content, according to Big Brother Watch, a privacy campaign group in the UK. But so do efforts to reform free speech laws in America, an issue over which there has been little consensus so far. The UK has the benefit of moving quickly and with an existing regulatory agency to test its new rules and then suggest changes where necessary.