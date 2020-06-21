Opinion | The appropriate way to feel low in a nation of miseries

A few days ago, Sushant Singh Rajput, an actor in his early thirties, was reported to have taken his own life. I wonder if he ever wore a mask in the pandemic. Surely he did, like the rest of us who wished to live. But then, the option of an early death was probably weighing on him for long, too. As he was a successful and famous young man, he was granted the broad reason “depression". He did not qualify for other gigantic sociological reasons. Even so, in the days that followed his death, people tried to manufacture some worthy causes, like discrimination by powerful members of the film industry. What Rajput’s death should instead convey to Indians is that highly-pursued sources of joy, like success, fame and money, cannot overcome the disease of melancholy.