The art of survival in a world of unknowing zombies

You, the hero, set out to find out what has happened to the world. And you learn the startling fact that there is this virus that is transmitted from phone screens and other monitors, and even paper and all other sources of information. It gets lodged in a receiver’s brain and takes over all expression. Different people are taken over by different lines, as every individual is susceptible to a particular mutation of this ancient virus. Your dad has become a right-wing zombie, your mom has become a religious zombie; your smartest friends, who appear normal in the first minutes of conversation, have become woke zombies; your aunt has become a conspiracy-theory zombie. The virus has been transmitted for centuries in this manner, but never before was it so infectious.