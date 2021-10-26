The awkward grant of patents to artificial intelligence

Human inventors have little trouble understanding the relevant issues, and, with a little guidance from patent lawyers, are able to take appropriate decisions based on their own particular social and economic context. Artificial intelligence algorithms, on the other hand, will find it hard, if not impossible, to even place all the relevant data points in an appropriate context, let alone arrive at the sort of decisions that an inventor is expected to take. Any patent granted to an artificial intelligence algorithm would, for all practical purposes, be exercised by the inventor of that algorithm, who would be the person negotiate the relevant licence arrangements and infringement prosecutions ‘on behalf of’ the designated inventor. In which case, what is the point in calling the algorithm an inventor in the first place?

