The awkward love Indians profess for philanthropists

This essay is widely considered to contain the first principles of modern philanthropy. Carnegie argues that it is natural for a wealthy person to leave a tidy sum for one’s dependents, and that the tidiness of the sum is subjective within reasonable limits. But, he says, it is unwise for a wealthy man to bequeath all his wealth to his children and make them wander about in an aimless life of decadence. Carnegie not only argues the rich should give away their wealth to various causes that interest them, he demands something else, and it is this, rather than the idea of charity, that forms the basis of modern philanthropy: that the rich should begin giving away wealth during their lifetime. Men who leave vast sums only upon their death “may fairly be thought men who would not have left it at all, had they been able to take it with them."