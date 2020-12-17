The awkward myth of a revival in the country’s rural economy

Immediately after India’s lockdown was lifted, wages increased in both real and nominal terms in May and June. These were also the months when the government released extra funds for the rural employment programme. The trend continued in July, with demand for labour rising. However, the boost was short-lived, with wages declining thereafter until September, by when real wages of general agricultural labour were down 0.3% from a year earlier, while those of non-agricultural workers were down 1.3%. When compared to levels two years ago, too, the real wages of general agricultural labourers and non-agricultural labourers declined 0.2% and 0.8% per annum. The extent of distress is evident from the fact that non-agricultural real wages are lower even compared to their level five years ago. The data also shows a sharp decline in nominal wages for almost all occupations since June. Clearly, the July-September quarter did not see a revival, but a worsening of rural distress.