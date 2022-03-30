The baffling resurgence of anti-Americanism in India

This antipathy towards the US among our commentariat is thus baffling, given that the 4 million-strong Indian diaspora in the US punch well above their weight, as our business press breathlessly reminds us. From the late Sonny Mehta at Knopf to Satya Nadella at Microsoft and Sundar Pichai at Alphabet and Google, Indians have been revamping their respective industries and their global companies. Since 1991, American companies have led foreign direct investment in India. In the early 1990s, General Electric’s then chief executive Jack Welch seemed like an unpaid cheerleader for India; Fortune and Forbes featured huge photos of made-in-Bengaluru GE CT scanners being exported to France. A cover story I had written for Fortune on India’s reforms in 1992 began with the cliché that once socialist India was “rolling out its best Kashmiri carpets" for foreign investors. I unsuccessfully tried to have that lame sentence deleted as the article went to press. Even then I knew that India would always be the land of dual personalities (proudly socialist/ brazenly oligarchic) and it was more a case of our infamous bureaucracy tying up multinationals in knots. But, my editors in New York were too enthused about India’s turnaround to temper glowing headlines.

