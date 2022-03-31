The Bahujan Samaj Party faces an existential crisis

Multiple reasons can be ascribed to this BSP debacle, but the principal reason is surely a change in the dynamics of elections held in UP. Polling in India’s most populous state has turned sharply bipolar and the SP managed to get the first-mover’s advantage in opposition to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by staying relevant and active as the political theme changed, which made it the principal challenger to the BJP. Another reason behind the decimation of the BSP is that many of its leaders deserted the party and moved to the SP; a few shifted to the BJP too. “Hum toh Baabu Ram Achal ka hi jaanit hai, jab wu haathi mein rahen toh hum haathi ki button dabayen, ab wu cycle mein hain toh hum cycle dabaibe (We only know Ram Achal Rajbhar. When he was in BSP, we pressed BSP’s button. Now that he is in SP, we will vote for cycle)," said a voter in the Akbarpur assembly constituency, a seat that Rajbhar has lost only once (in 2012) since 1993. This year, he contested on an SP ticket for the first time and the BSP stood third in what was once a safe seat for the party.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}