The banality of ‘good morning’ posts and our positivity fixation

But even more irritating are the folks who reply to each and every such post. I mean, do you really have nothing better to do? Like watching cat videos, cutting your toenails, or pondering the deeply metaphysical question about why only that part of your back itches which you can’t reach with your fingers? So one has to endure messages like: “Thank you X for your wonderful message (various emojis here). You have a great day and the same to all my dear friends." “What a lovely thought! We should all try to live by this principle." Or the most inane of all: “What a bright message Y (emoji). You have a good weekend (emoji)." What is the point of sending these notes of appreciation? What purpose do they serve? Do the persons posting these pointless thank-yous get actually inspired and decide to spend the rest of their lives following these noble tenets? Or do they just want to be popular, acknowledging mass messages? Or are their limbs so flexible that their fingers can reach every part of their backs?