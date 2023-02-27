The bar for Delhi’s G20 Summit may have been set in Bengaluru
The absence of a joint communique suggests more attention must be paid to behind-the-scenes diplomacy ahead of meetings
The first meeting of Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bank governors (FMCBG) under India’s presidency was held in Bengaluru on 22-25 February 2023. The finance ministers reached agreement on a wide range of economic issues, including, inter alia, support for Turkey and Syria following a devastating earthquake, the global economy, climate finance, reform of multilateral development banks, sustainable finance, debt relief, safety nets, etc. However, what grabbed global media headlines was the group’s inability to issue a communique at the end of the meeting.
