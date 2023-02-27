The bar for Delhi’s G20 Summit may have been set in Bengaluru

As it happens, India has publicized its G20 presidency quite aggressively domestically. Hundreds of meetings have been lined up, and a large number of hoardings are coming up in these cities. While most governments do leverage the group’s rotational presidency domestically, this is unusual for G20 meetings where officials meet behind closed doors, with only their communiques and reports made public. The South Asia news editor and deputy bureau chief of AFP news agency in Delhi posted on his Twitter handle that he saw 63 hoardings with big pictures of India’s Prime Minister during a 5km drive to the venue of the FMCBG meeting. He later elaborated that there were actually well over 150 pictures if those on both sides of the road were counted. Whatever their impact in India, such hoardings are bad press in democracies overseas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}