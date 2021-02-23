The bargain that Big Tech is striking with Big Media

As tempted as I am to get into the weeds of the Australian law, I believe it is more important to assess the broader consequences of this particular approach to re-ordering the relationship between content providers and the digital platforms in order to assess the impact it will have on the way we consume content. There is no doubt that if digital platforms can successfully be coerced into media bargaining arrangements in Australia, this approach will be adopted by governments around the world, and, sooner than later, will find its way to India as well. Before that happens, we need to figure out whether this is good for us.