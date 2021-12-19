The battle for dignity in a polarized society

Even in the current winter session, we have lost a lot of time due to disruptions. Today, those who are being accused of disrupting were in the government seven-and-a-half years ago. Today’s ruling party used to sit in the opposition benches back then, behaved similarly. In such a situation, how can we say who is right and who is wrong? We have a foundation of splendid traditions, but what are we doing to it? The degeneration is not unique to journalism and politics. Even our educational institutions are in this quagmire. Different statements from vice-chancellors, academicians and professors show that the ideological divide is now out in the open. The same is the case with the government machinery. It happened some time ago in a town in the Hindi belt. A police officer was trying to stop a fierce clash between two bloodthirsty groups. He found that a section of policemen was not making the required effort. Subsequently, during the investigation, it was found that the inactive policemen belonged to one of the groups. They did not want to be strict with their own people. How far and to what extent are we divided?

