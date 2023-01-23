The BBC episode holds lessons on public service broadcasting

The recent documentary by the BBC on the 2002 Gujarat riots has brought into sharp focus the role of public broadcasting and its future. Pertinent questions have been raised on whether the BBC, which is funded through licence fees and grants from the British government, was complying with its mandate and charter of fairness and public service. The issue gains significance in the context of an intense debate within the UK and across Europe on how and why public broadcasting should be funded. Specifically in the UK, the BBC has seen substantial cuts in its public funding, resulting in its dropping of several services amid allegations of political bias in its editorial approach. In 2020, when its reportage on violence in Delhi in the wake of an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) agitation had provoked strong reactions, I had written a protest letter to its then director general; I had highlighted the principle that as vehicles of public diplomacy, it is important that public broadcasters respect the sovereignty of the nations they serve while collaborating beyond borders for the greater global good. The BBC’s documentary and its reporting from India on both the pandemic and 2020 Delhi riots was violative of this principle and tantamount to a foreign policy pursuit to the detriment of mutual relations between the two countries.

