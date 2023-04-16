The BBC was left red-faced by its interview with Musk4 min read . Updated: 16 Apr 2023, 10:50 PM IST
The interviewer alleged that Twitter had seen hate speech go up but could not cite anything to back that charge
The BBC’s interview of Elon Musk last week should go down as one of the most hilarious displays of media ineptitude ever. But most of the world’s mainstream media chose to ignore the ignominy, with almost all news reports on the interview, from The New York Times and Washington Post to CNN and Time magazine focusing on every little thing that Musk said except for when he showed up his interviewer for what he was—a journalist who had been too lazy to gather the facts needed to back up his allegations.