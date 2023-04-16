The BBC was left red-faced by its interview with Musk

Musk is of course hardly an angel. Even though he calls himself a “free speech absolutist", he is very careful not to utter a word about human rights or freedom of expression in China, where he has one of the largest manufacturing facilities for his Tesla electric vehicles. He is a pragmatic businessman. When asked in the BBC interview about Twitter banning posts—as demanded by the Indian government—on a BBC documentary on Narendra Modi that accused Modi of complicity in the 2002 Gujarat riots, he said that he was not aware of the specific case, but he knew that India had strict social media laws, so he would rather obey the laws of a country than see his people go to prison.