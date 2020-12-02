The behavioural barriers that covid vaccines must break

Most people are now highly fatigued, having adopted various new forms of behaviour in the last few months. If getting vaccinated is seen as yet another new task to be done for the country to fight the pandemic, there is a likelihood that people will want to skip this onerous ordeal. Instead, people should be commended for taking the necessary precautions and putting in so much effort to maintain a clean-slate during the pandemic. Vaccination should be positioned as an ideal culmination of their months of effort, as a finale of sorts. The vaccine can be framed as a once-and-for-all substitute for the inconvenience of wearing masks and adopting other burdensome behaviours against covid-19. The promise of a tangible and immediate benefit, like not having to wear a mask, would be far more persuasive than an intangible future benefit, like protection from the virus.