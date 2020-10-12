The best Hindi movie ever and the inimitable Kishore Kumar

What is not often mentioned about Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi is its portrayal of women. Madhubala’s character is that of a remarkably liberated woman, driving her own car and determined to be in charge of her life in a male-dominated world. Her father would not agree to a wedding proposal from a prince unless she gives her consent. Anoop Kumar’s beloved runs a petrol pump. Ashok Kumar’s former girlfriend was forcibly married off, but he does not think twice about taking her back when they meet 10 years later. I cannot think of another Hindi film from the 1950s (or even 1960s or 1970s, in fact) that treats women so equally as men, and in which all the male protagonists are less chauvinistic.