The best way to fix Facebook, courtesy of Frances Haugen

Facebook’s business success boils down to algorithms that bump the most titillating content to the top of users’ newsfeeds. These formulas help engage users, but also contribute to the propagation of conspiracy theories and eating disorders among teenage users of Instagram. Haugen said that years from now, women would effectively suffer from brittle bones and infertility because of Facebook’s choices. As a witness, she exuded credibility, refusing to be drawn into personal attacks on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg or thorny issues around free speech, admitting when she didn’t have an answer. Her language was clear. All the more devastating for Facebook was how a cool-headed testimony started to sound like a call for intervention. Facebook had been hiding its problems, Haugen said, “and like people often do when they can hide their problems, they get in over their heads." Congress needed to step in and say, “We can figure out how to fix these things together."