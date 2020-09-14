The best way to vaccinate most Indians in the least time

Counter-intuitively, the same logic also requires us to ensure a free market even if the rich get the vaccine first. Any vaccinated person, rich or poor, will inadvertently protect others. If the rich get vaccinated first by buying it at a market price, their actions will have two effects. They are more likely to venture out and spend, helping the economy. While doing so, they are less likely to transmit the disease. They are also less likely to burden the medical system. So the self-serving behaviour of wealthy Indians will benefit others. And high prices will also incentivize greater supply of vaccines swiftly to locations where they are most in demand. The rich, civil society and vaccine producers could consider special pricing strategies—for every person buying well above cost, firms will give one free to the poor.