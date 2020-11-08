The Biden-Harris triumph: An eruption of honks to ring in America’s renewal

On a crisp morning under a cloudless sky, cars on the streets of Brooklyn erupted in raucous honking. There were loud sounds of cheer, banging of vessels, and the avenues of this New York borough sounded like an Indian street, as networks announced that former vice-president Joe Biden had crossed the threshold and secured enough votes in the electoral college to be the next American president. This was Biden’s third attempt at presidency and he is the oldest candidate to be elected president (he turns 78 later this month). Equally historic is his vice-president, Kamala Harris—the first woman, the first woman of colour, the first woman who is half-Indian.

As I write this, Donald Trump has yet to concede defeat, and is apparently playing golf somewhere. Unpredictable, divisive and combative as he is, he might try to drag the battle to the courts, seeking a recount here, annulling votes there, but most analysts believe he has almost no chance of succeeding, since there is no evidence of malpractice.

Given that Biden has won more than 75 million votes, more than any candidate ever in American politics, and widened his margin against Trump by more than four million votes, who the American people want as a president should be an academic question. Except that the United States has the peculiarity called an electoral college, which undervalues votes of populous states, ostensibly to balance the electorate (to ensure that rural voters are not taken for granted.) And yet, it is possible for a candidate to win far more popular votes and yet lose by the arithmetic of an electoral college, as had happened most recently to Hillary Clinton in 2016 (and four times earlier). Clinton had won 2.8 million more votes than Trump did, but Trump had 304 electoral votes against Clinton’s 227. By decisively widening his margin and winning back states in which Trump had defeated marginally Clinton, Biden has regained the control of the White House for the Democrats after four years of divisiveness, chaos, bluster, bullying, intimidation, and rank incompetence under Trump.

For, in the past four years, America was beginning to resemble a third world autocracy, where the president is all-powerful and packs the court with judges he likes, appoints friends and family to important positions purely based on loyalty, and sacks those he distrusts. Biden has said his cabinet will have some Republicans and he will try to bring back the age of consensus, not only in Washington, but also in ties with international capitals.

To be sure, Trump did achieve some of the goals he had set out for—he was tough on China and has made it extremely difficult for China’s tech industry, in particular Huawei, to dominate telecommunications market. He also wound down some of America’s military presence abroad, and to some extent forced NATO allies to pay a bit more for defence than what they did. But he tore up international commitments and agreements that were crucial—most notably the Paris accord on climate—and picked needless battles with the World Health Organization during a pandemic. In pursuit of a Nobel Peace Prize, he sought to make peace with North Korea and got another peace process going in the Middle East. But his shambolic handling of the covid-19 pandemic (with nearly a quarter million Americans dead); his encouragement of racist groups and refusal to speak unequivocally against racial discrimination; and rising unemployment all contributed to his eventual downfall.

Women, people of colour, young voters, first-time voters, and disaffected Republicans came together to back Biden, even if he lacked the charms of Bill Clinton, or the inspiring oratory of Barack Obama. At a time of increasing divisiveness, Biden boasted of his ability to work across the aisle (he had been a senator from Delaware from 1973 to 2008, when he was elected with Obama as his vice-president) and bring back the bipartisan spirit of Washington. That reassured Americans who see themselves as centrists.

Republicans have done more to damage that bipartisan consensus because of their winner-take-all approach, particularly since the Obama years, when they regained control of the Senate. And as their duplicity over the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court showed, they were willing to create rules (to keep out an Obama appointee) and break them to have their way (to get a Trump appointee). America now has a judiciary that’s increasingly at odds with how Americans think.

While Americans admire the bipartisan collegiality, they also resent Washington’s dominance. Most candidates run against Washington, promising that they will fix Washington. In 1980, Ronald Reagan came to Washington saying, “The government is not the solution to a problem. The government is the problem." Candidates want to disrupt the status quo. Four years ago, Americans tried that. Clearly, not many liked what they saw.

And yet, Trumpism—if such a thing exists to describe the thinking behind a candidate who has flip-flopped his positions all the time—seems here to stay. While Trump lost, those hanging by his coat-tails did not. Two candidates who believe in QAnon conspiracies has been elected to the House of Representatives. Disaffected rural voters, mainly Caucasian, and those suspicious of globalization who had gravitated towards Republicans because of the party’s “America-First" stance (even if it often meant America Alone), have become a political force that politicians won’t be able to ignore. Dismissing them as “deplorables", as Hillary Clinton did, will make more of them resentful.

The most sobering part of the outcome is that in spite of the 234,000 covid deaths, in spite of the racial strife, in spite of the thousands of well-documented lies Trump uttered day after day, in spite of his insulting trusted allies, and in spite of him using religion cynically, given how profoundly amoral (if not immoral) his personal life has been, as many as 70.3 million Americans voted for him in 2020, up from 62.9 million in 2016.

That is the real long term danger for American politics.

There is an English phrase, “a safe pair of hands", and that’s what Biden is; he has promised a healing touch and said he would unite Americans. That is the single-most important task for any president after the Trump years.

On 3 November, Americans took their first steps in that direction. Recalling the devastating legacy of the past four years—of a diminished America which is divided racially and which has lost respect universally because its allies don’t trust it and whose adversaries no longer respect it, they reposed faith in Biden. The Democrat’s victory has less to do with his own candidacy, and more with the exhaustion and exasperation Americans have felt during the tumultuous past four years.

Biden is earnest but not flamboyant; avuncular but not charming; prone to gaffes but not necessarily funny. His running-mate Harris captures the imagination of those who want American politicians to look more like what the nation is becoming, but she does not tick all the boxes of what the ‘progressive’ and ‘radical’ wings of the Democratic Party want. She is not about to dismantle capitalism, and nor is she going to be soft on crime.

And yet, the leftists who had sat out the 2016 elections (because Bernie Sanders did not get the party’s nomination) or voted for the Green Party’s spoilsport candidate, effectively handing the presidency to Trump, were this time sufficiently chastened, and they held their noses, and reposed faith in Biden.

Restoring decency is the phrase heard often in conversations among Americans. Even those Americans who resent paying taxes because it only makes the government bigger, who believe that healthcare should be the responsibility of the individual and not the state, who hate what the rise of China has done to manufacturing jobs in the US, and who do not like the changing racial composition of cities and neighbourhoods because it disrupts old hierarchies, nonetheless balked at the sight of Trump. They want Biden to reassure.

After four years of madness, the world may feel relieved that the large truck that is the United States will be steered by someone with experience, who respects speed limits, obeys traffic lights, and follows rules. Those are modest requirements, but they have become necessary.

Salil Tripathi is a writer based in New York

