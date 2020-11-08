The Biden-Harris triumph: An eruption of honks to ring in America’s renewal

Given that Biden has won more than 75 million votes, more than any candidate ever in American politics, and widened his margin against Trump by more than four million votes, who the American people want as a president should be an academic question. Except that the United States has the peculiarity called an electoral college, which undervalues votes of populous states, ostensibly to balance the electorate (to ensure that rural voters are not taken for granted.) And yet, it is possible for a candidate to win far more popular votes and yet lose by the arithmetic of an electoral college, as had happened most recently to Hillary Clinton in 2016 (and four times earlier). Clinton had won 2.8 million more votes than Trump did, but Trump had 304 electoral votes against Clinton’s 227. By decisively widening his margin and winning back states in which Trump had defeated marginally Clinton, Biden has regained the control of the White House for the Democrats after four years of divisiveness, chaos, bluster, bullying, intimidation, and rank incompetence under Trump.