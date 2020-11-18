The big battle we must wage for the hearts and minds of people

People can be racist, bigoted, misogynist, violent, and worse. Not in the ones and twos, but in the millions. They can also be such that they value their faith and its expressions above all else, or they value their community above most else, or they value the past more than the present, and are all decent people. Angry or afraid for any of many reasons, they can get sucked in by deliberately constructed vortices of hate as outlets. Inside them, they may hold several of these and more, sewn together into the complex tapestry of their life and personhood. And their capacity to discern a charlatan also varies sharply.