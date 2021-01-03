The big convergence challenge that we face in this new decade

Back in the early 2000s, we were excited about the “convergence" of telecom, information technology and broadcasting. At the time, we did not know what form it would take, but by 2010, we were already witnessing the growth of social media, driven by high-speed broadband delivered largely on smartphones. Although we do not use the term as much now, convergence is a meta-process that is extending to ever more domains, and in this decade we can expect it to include consumer appliances, transportation and perhaps most dramatically, health. We see the beginnings of this in people wearing smart wrist-bands that take electrocardiogram (ECG) and blood oxygen readings, using robotic vacuum cleaners at home, and driving various kinds of electric vehicles. Genetic testing and synthetic biology have received a massive boost after the pandemic. Convergence will almost certainly bring these trends together and enmesh them with what we know as “tech" today. But just like in 2000, we do not know how this convergence will manifest itself.