The big lesson of Brexit on serving the national interest

What Brexit is ultimately about, however, is the rot in democracies brought about by social media giants such as Facebook. In a TED talk in 2019, the journalist Carole Cadwalladr described returning to the southern Wales of her childhood. Everywhere she went, there were spanking new highways and rail lines paid for by the EU, a huge sports centre and a further learning institute, also funded by the EU. And yet, as if learned by rote, nearly everyone she spoke to demonized the EU and said it was time for the UK to “take back control"—a campaign slogan of the Brexiteers. Complaints about immigrants were widespread even though there were virtually none in the area. Yet almost two-thirds of the Welsh town voted to leave. Cadwalladr blames campaign lies and the fake news spread on social media ‘news’ feeds. Facebook and other social media platforms, along with over-ambitious, amoral politicians were guilty of a “hate crime", as she called it. The 2016 Brexit vote was “the canary in the coal mine". Cadwalladr’s depressing conclusion was that elections contested on facts and governance records may be a relic of the past.